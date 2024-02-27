“In a contest nothing is said until the last moment, that is something that I have had very much in mind since I was 13,” Lita Pezo told us from Viña del Mar hours after her first presentation, excited, finishing her last rehearsal of the day. “I'm a little calmer now. Still, on a stage as important as Quinta Vergara, everything happens, but I want to give my heart and give it all.”

The winner of 'La Voz Perú' participates in the international competition and yesterday met with Eva Ayllón. “My teacher has come to accompany me, to give me the support I need, to tell me that I am not alone. She has come precisely to give me that strength and those tips of experience that she has when stepping on stage. What she has told me is to enjoy and give everything, that is the main thing regardless of the results, scores or awards; “You have to deliver your best.”

Lita Pezo has had a good reception from the Viña del Mar organization. She told us that production levels are high. “The production team has done a wonderful job, not only with me, but with all my colleagues. The staging, the band, the care they give us, really everything has been very equitable, loving and with a lot of respect. It is something that I value very much.”

Before facing the so-called 'monster', she remembered that she was fulfilling a childhood dream, when she left her native Iquitos to come to Lima with her father and apply for auditions. “I'm ready to enter the stage, it's something I've dreamed of since I was little and being there now is a very big emotion.”

Second presentation and vote

Lita became known for being the Peruvian voice closest to Isabel Pantoja. The same Spanish artist congratulated her and predicted an international career for her. Now, the Peruvian singer maintains that Viña del Mar will be a “showcase” for both her and Ruby Palomino, who is celebrating her second performance today in the folklore competition. “We have a second chance and with our votes (through the app) we can help your score or mine have a higher level. So that she or I can continue fighting until the end. “We have joined forces, I have been sharing Ruby's presentation because, let's say, there is no (local) channel that is broadcasting the contest and that makes it a little more difficult.”

The singer will have her second performance tomorrow around 11 pm (Peruvian time). “First is the international competition, then the folk competition and I am the second participant and it will be as is, at the same time. I want to thank you for the love, the support and the good vibes, the good comments you give me, with that they fill me up and comfort me a lot. So, my job is to give everything for my country and my city of Iquitos. Afterwards it is relative and it is what God wants.”

The Peruvian performers' rehearsals coincided with the day of Alejandro Sanz's show. For Lita Pezo, it is a reference. “I'm focused on the competition, but I try to visualize myself and think that at some point I can be the same,” she said about the singer who, before his presentation, visited the area affected by the fires. “That says a lot about an artist, about how he is as a person and makes us admire him more. For me he is a reference also for that reason.” At the close of this edition, the singer was getting ready to compete with the song 'Luchadora' by renowned Spanish composer José Abraham. “I know that this is a before and after; the showcase and the exhibition are going to be important. So you have to take advantage of it and enjoy it.”

