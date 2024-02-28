The remembered 'Isabelita Pantoja', Lita Pezo, represents Peru in the important music festival. Last February 25, the young singer was able to obtain the highest score in the international category of Viña del Mar 2024 with the song 'her'Fighter', so he remains in competition and seeks to bring a silver seagull.

*Remember that 1 is the minimum vote and 7 is the maximum.

When is the Viña del Mar Festival 2024?

The 2024 edition of the Festival of Viña del Mar It began on February 25 and will end on March 1 at the iconic Quinta Vergara amphitheater. This event already has the presence of renowned artists worldwide and includes figures such as Alejandro Sanz and Andrea Bocelli, who are part of a varied and outstanding cast that, from now on, captivates the public.

Where and at what time can we see Viña del Mar 2024 in Peru?

Regarding the dissemination of the festival, in Chile it is broadcast through TVN and Channel 13; while in the rest of Latin America, including Peru, the broadcasting rights have been granted to the Star+ platform and Billboard through their digital channels.

This year, the broadcast begins at 9:00 pm Chile time, which means that in Peru we will be able to enjoy the event starting at 7:00 pm, with a duration of approximately 4 to 5 hours.

What was Lita Pezo's first presentation like?

Lita Pezo managed to captivate the demanding jury of Viña del Mar with his melodious and imposing voice, with which he obtained the highest score; However, the competition is not over yet, so she met with Eva Ayllón and Ruby Palomino in Chile. The three called on the Peruvian public to continue supporting the singers and thus continue in their dream of winning the silver seagull.

What song did Lita Pezo sing?

'Fighter'is the song he sang Lita Pezowhich was written by José Abraham.

The Peruvian singer Lita Pezo performed in Viña del Mar and obtained 6.1 points. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Lita Pezo/capture of Viña del Mar

What score did Lita Pezo get during her first presentation?

Lita Pezo defeated her opponents and earned a 6.1 overall. The score was averaged with those of the jury, which were: 6; 7; 6.5; 7; and three secret votes.

To this sum was added the 5.9 collected by the virtual jury.

When is Lita Pezo's second presentation?

Today, February 28, will be Lita Pezo's second presentation in Viña del Mar.

How to vote for Lita Pezo?

To support the Peruvian competitor, you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. Download the Claro Viña 2024 application on your cell phone.

2. Open the app and enter the 'VOTE' section.

3. Locate the Peruvian artist Lita Pezo.

4. Mark the 7 stars of the presentation.