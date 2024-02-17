Lita Pezo (24), one of our representatives at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival (from February 25 to March 1), is already packing her bags for her long-awaited night. In the midst of the preparations, she spoke about her expectations at the famous musical meeting.

-How do you feel days after your participation in Viña?

-Happy, excited. Also a little nervous, but with the confidence that I am prepared and willing to give my heart on stage.

-Your opponents are young, but also experienced performers in competitions and reality shows. What do you think is the difference in your proposal?

-Yes, they really are great artists and I think that puts a quite interesting level in the competition. My proposal is precisely to arrive with a message of inspiration, of strength that people should have in life and I am definitely going to put my whole heart into 'Luchadora', the song that I will carry.

-Precisely, on the subject of José Abraham, you have said that it is based on your battles. What battles have you faced?

-Well, since I was very little there have been certain situations in my life that have led me to be the person I am now, such as, for example, the decision to leave my home, Iquitos, to come to Lima to look for new opportunities in benefit from my passion, which is music, and with that help my family.

-You, from Iquitos, and Ruby Palomino, from Huancayo, will be our representatives in Viña del Mar. Have you met?

-Yes, we have gotten together precisely to congratulate each other. She is also a fighter who is looking for opportunities and I am sure that Viña will be a before and after in our careers. We are going to join forces because Peruvian women will be present at Quinta Vergara.

-You received congratulations from Isabel Pantoja herself and you have Eva Ayllón as a coach. How do you take that?

-I feel blessed, grateful to God for giving me this great opportunity. I admire, respect and love them both very much. They are a great reference for me.

-Apart from Viña, what projects for 2024?

-Complete my album with unreleased songs, do big concerts and increasingly propose different things so that the public has a quality show. I am also about to finish a very personal project, a tribute to my land with songs that are anthems of our city, but I am rescuing them and giving them a new sound so that new generations know about our cultural identity.