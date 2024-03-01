Lita Pezo was not crowned at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival in the category International competition this Friday, February 29. The Peruvian singer, only 24 years old, shone on stage and made everyone present excited with the performance of her 'Fighter' theme. However, the artist did not obtain the highest score of the night and she failed to defeat the representatives of Spain and Mexico. Below, how our compatriot's presentation was experienced, which was even applauded by the public at Quinta Vergara.

The presentation of Lita Pezo in the final of Viña del Mar 2024

Although he did not take first place, Lita Pezo He dazzled at the final gala of Viña del Mar 2024 with his impressive performance of his song 'Luchadora'.

“A fighter, as always. She likes to say what she thinks when she sees it in front of her, a fighter. She knows everything that costs everything that she cries, a fighter. She carries pure feeling here, under her skin. A fighter who does not lie, who carries the high head that looks straight ahead, a fighter. That knows everything that costs everything that cries, a fighter. A girl, a woman from then and until now, a fighter,” our representative sang in front of the 'Monster of Quinta Vergara'.

What score did Lita Pezo get in the Viña del Mar 2024 final?

Lita Pezo shone at the Quinta Vergara with his interpretation of'Fighter'. The 24-year-old girl failed to convince the audience with her voice. jurywhich gave him the score:

Mexico: 6.3

6.3 Spain: 5.2

5.2 Peru: 2.7

Next, the virtual score which gave him the public to the participants:

Spain: 6.1

6.1 Spain: 3.6

3.6 Mexico: 2.7

How much money was Lita Pezo going to earn if she managed to succeed at Viña del Mar 2024?

YeahLita Pezo won the final of Viña del mar 2024, he was going to receive a reward of $28,000.

What did Lita Pezo say before the Viña del Mar 2024 final?

Hours before the final of Viña del Mar 2024, Lita PezoHe expressed his deep gratitude and optimism towards his followers: “Today is the final and I can't be more than grateful to God and to all the people who have accompanied me during this process. Let what has to happen happen today. “I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my heart until the last moment.”were the words of the Peruvian artist.

Who is Lita Pezo?

Lita Melissa Pezo Cauperknown as Lita Pezo, is a Peruvian singer born in Iquitos on April 4, 1999. He gained recognition in the Peruvian music scene at 14 years after triumphing in the first season of the contest 'I am kids', in which she imitated Isabel Pantoja and in other television talent contests such as 'The voice of Peru'in which she was the winner and with the possibility of recording a song withUniversalMusic.

