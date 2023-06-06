Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lists the semifinals of the Women’s League: Santa Fe vs. National, main dish

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Lists the semifinals of the Women’s League: Santa Fe vs. National, main dish


close

Santa Fe female

Santa Fe defeated Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales.

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

Santa Fe defeated Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales.

Cardinals and scarlets start the series of visitors.

See also  America could not reach first place: Equity made her 96th birthday bitter

This Monday the keys were defined for the semifinals of the BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023 Women’s League. The eight qualified to the Quarterfinals of the championship disputed four places for the third phase of the competition.

semifinals

America vs. Cali, in the Women’s Soccer League

Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME

América de Cali, Independiente Santa Fe, Atlético Nacional – FI and Deportivo Pereira they were left with the victory and defeated their rivals to continue in the achievement of the star for the Women’s League.

In this way, in the next stage they will face:

America de Cali vs. Sports Pereira
Independent Santa Fe vs. National Athletic

In accordance with the Regulations, the club that obtains the most points in the sum of Phases I and II, corresponding to the BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023 Women’s League, will be the visitor on the first date (first leg).

In this way, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe will start the semifinals away from home.

See also  Mickelson, attack the Arabs and then an apology. Is the withdrawal close? "I need to stop"

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lists #semifinals #Womens #League #Santa #National #main #dish

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Named the features of the installation of demining “Meteorite”

Named the features of the installation of demining "Meteorite"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result