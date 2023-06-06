Lists the semifinals of the Women’s League: Santa Fe vs. National, main dish

This Monday the keys were defined for the semifinals of the BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023 Women’s League. The eight qualified to the Quarterfinals of the championship disputed four places for the third phase of the competition.

semifinals

America vs. Cali, in the Women’s Soccer League Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME

América de Cali, Independiente Santa Fe, Atlético Nacional – FI and Deportivo Pereira they were left with the victory and defeated their rivals to continue in the achievement of the star for the Women’s League.

In this way, in the next stage they will face:

America de Cali vs. Sports Pereira

Independent Santa Fe vs. National Athletic



In accordance with the Regulations, the club that obtains the most points in the sum of Phases I and II, corresponding to the BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023 Women’s League, will be the visitor on the first date (first leg).

In this way, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe will start the semifinals away from home.

SPORTS

More sports news