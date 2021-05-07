Listings Viria becomes Loihde, the company is clearing its listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange

According to the company, the listing would take place next autumn at the earliest.

IT services and security solution company Viria will change its name and find out the listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North marketplace. The company’s new name is Loihde. According to the company, the name change is part of a broader brand reform, and the Group’s subsidiaries will also be brought under the same Loihde brand. The reform will start with the name change of the Group and the parent company, and the subsidiaries will move under the brand by the autumn.

In addition to the name change, Loihde says that it is currently exploring the possibility of listing on the stock exchange’s First North marketplace. The company says that it will announce the result of the study and the implementation of a possible listing later. However, according to the conjunction, the listing could take place in the autumn of this year at the earliest, if market conditions are favorable. A possible listing would take the form of a technical listing, ie no share issue or sale is planned.

The CEO of the spell Samu Konttisen According to the company, the company is one of the largest unlisted companies in Finland with almost 30,000 owners. According to him, the benefits of listing are evaluated especially from the perspective of increasing shareholder value.

“Better liquidity and more efficient pricing of the share would clearly support shareholder value. In addition, more efficient pricing would facilitate the use of the share as a means of payment in possible acquisitions and as part of employee commitment schemes, ”Konttinen states in the company’s press release.

In addition to exploring listing opportunities, the company aims, according to Konttinen, to grow both its digital services and security business.

“The rapid digitalisation of society is creating demand for our digital development services and increasing the need for cybersecurity and cloud-based solutions. With our solutions, we can increase the competitiveness of our customers in the digital world and ensure the continuity of their business. We are also looking for growth by continuing selected, strategic acquisitions, ”says Konttinen.