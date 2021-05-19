Listings Toivo Group, which owns apartments in attractive “micro-locations”, intends to list on First North

The company’s current owners will not sell their shares in the IPO for approximately EUR 15 million.

Housing investment company Toivo Group is planning a IPO on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North marketplace, the company says in a press release.

Toivo aims to raise approximately EUR 15 million in gross assets through the IPO, and the company aims for a market value of at least EUR 111 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for its real estate development projects and other possible growth investments.

The company says the issue consists solely of new shares issued by it. I hope the current owners will not sell their shares in connection with the listing.

Aurator Asset Management, Evli Fund Management Company and certain funds managed by Sp Fund Management Company and Taaleri Fund Management Company have been attracted as Anchor investors for the issue.

Anchor investors have promised to subscribe for shares for a total of EUR 7 million, provided that the subscription price per share does not exceed EUR 2.10 per share.

I hope so Last year, the operating profit was approximately EUR 7.2 million and the fair value of its investment properties was approximately EUR 57 million. The company estimates that its operating profit will increase to 13-16 million euros this year.

The company aims to increase the fair value of investment properties to EUR 500 million by the end of 2026. The company says it will not pay a dividend in the coming years as the company wants to use it to support potential business profit growth.

Toivo’s real estate development and ownership, according to the company, is focused on the attractive “micro-locations” of growth centers. 98 percent of its apartments are located in the Helsinki, Tampere and Turku regions.

These are eight listed companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange during the current year. On Monday, its listing plans for the First North marketplace said IT services company Netum Group.