Listings Grab and food courier service Grab is listed on the Nasdaq through the kitchen, the company’s value has more than doubled in a year

Grab, a popular pick-up and delivery service in Asia, is planning a listing through a spac arrangement.

Singaporean the ride and food courier service Grab Holdings plans to list on the US Nasdaq Stock Exchange by merging with the so-called spac company Altimeter Growth.

Spac means a listed company that has no business and has raised funding from investors to make an acquisition.

Grab sets out his plans in a press release on Tuesday. Grab is developing a pick-up, messenger and payment application of the same name, and says it is the largest in its field in Southeast Asia.

Grab says its listing is based on the company’s strong financial success last year. The merger of Grab and Altimeter Growth is expected to take place in the coming months.

Altimeter Growth is a company supported by the American investment company Altimeter Capital. According to news agency Reuters, investment companies Blackrock, Fidelity, Janus Henderson and Temasek, among others, have invested a total of $ 4 billion. Grab says it will receive about $ 4.5 billion in cash proceeds from the arrangement.

Merger estimates Grab is worth about $ 39.6 billion. Just a year ago, Grap was valued at about $ 16 billion, according to Reuters.

The merger between Grab and Altimeter Growth is the largest spac deal to date, according to Reuters. Spac companies became popular investments in the United States last year, bringing the amount of funding they raised to $ 83 billion. This year, these shell companies have already raised $ 99 billion in funding.

Grab operates in eight countries and nearly four hundred cities in Asia. In 2018, it acquired the U.S. operations of Uber in Southeast Asia.

Correction 13.4.2021 at 20.20: Food courier Grab’s name was misspelled in the article in the form Grap.