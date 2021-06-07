Listings Enersense is applying for listing on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Through the listing, the company aims for growth and a broader shareholder base.

Industrial projects Enersense International, which specializes in recruitment and resource management, is applying for a listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. The company has previously been listed on the First North marketplace.

Last week, the company announced plans to carry out a share issue in connection with the listing. The aim of the share issue is to raise approximately EUR 15 million in gross funds to cover the costs of listing and share issue.

The aim of the listing is to increase Enersense’s awareness and improve liquidity, as well as to achieve a broader shareholder base, the company’s press release states. The company estimates that the listing would enhance its ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and invest in its business to remain at the forefront of implementing zero-emission energy solutions.

“Since the 2018 First North listing, we have successfully expanded our operations. Moving to the Helsinki Stock Exchange is a natural step in the development curve of our company and will give Enersense more visibility and support the achievement of a broader shareholder base, ”Enersense’s President and CEO Jussi Holopainen commented in the press release.