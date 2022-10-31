Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

Today, Bayanat shares were listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, bringing the number of listed companies to 88, as part of the market’s tendency to increase its attractiveness to local and foreign investors, through diversification of investment options and the multiplicity of sectors available for investment.

Bayanat offered 22.22% of its capital for public subscription, equivalent to about 571.43 million shares, with a nominal value of 0.10 dirhams per share, and the subscription price was 1.1 dirhams, while the remaining shares will be owned by the G42 Holding Group.

Bayanat is the first active technology company to be listed on the stock exchange following the successful completion of its initial public offering.

The trading of Bayanat shares opened at a price exceeding 4 dirhams per share, an increase of more than 300%, amid a great demand from investors to trade the stock.

Ring the trading bell

The trading floor in the Abu Dhabi market witnessed, Ping Zhao, CEO of the G42 Group, rang the trading bell at the opening of the session, in the presence of Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi Market, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chief Operating Officer of the market, and Mansour Al Mansouri, Chief Operating Officer of the G42 Group.

Al Dhaheri said: “We welcome Bayanat to join the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as the first company to be listed in the technology sector. The company’s listing confirms the market’s leading position in the region as a preferred destination for successful and ambitious companies, giving investors access to a variety of opportunities and allowing them to participate in the emirate’s economic growth. The strategy of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is fully in line with the government’s ambitions to promote economic diversification in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to make the Emirate a more attractive destination for international capital.”

Regional expansion

For his part, Hassan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, told Al-Ittihad: The company seeks to expand regionally and internationally in the Gulf markets, East Asia and the Middle East through acquisitions of leading companies in the targeted sectors, or expansion directly by opening branches of the company in those sectors. markets.

He explained that the company will launch the second phase of its self-driving vehicles next month, and the new phase will include Saadiyat Island in addition to Yas Island.

He said: After the success of the first phase launched by the company on Yas Island, the company decided to expand in the second phase to also include Saadiyat Island.

Al Hosani stressed that Bayanat will employ the capital it collects to enable it to successfully implement its five-year strategy and enhance the company’s position as a leader in the fields of geospatial artificial intelligence solutions, smart operations solutions and intelligent transportation solutions, across sectors, research and development, which includes investing in research and development work for promising technologies in the fields of Geospatial AI solutions, intelligent process solutions, intelligent transportation solutions, inorganic growth including acquisitions and joint venture launches, and support regional expansion plans by providing funds to scale business development and product development for specific overseas clients.

He said: The company seeks to achieve operational excellence by exploiting process automation based on artificial intelligence to increase efficiency in all of the company’s operations.

Al Hosani indicated that the company’s annual growth rate has reached more than 45% during the past three years.

operational performance

Bayana’s net income amounted to 366.7 million dirhams in 2021, compared to 247.8 million dirhams in 2020. Total profits for the same period increased from 113.9 million dirhams to 176.4 million dirhams. The company achieved revenues and total profits during the first nine months of the current year ending on September 30, 2022, amounting to 490.6 million dirhams and 225.9 million dirhams, respectively, compared to 244.1 million dirhams and 110.6 million dirhams during the same period last year. The company’s net cash stabilized at 114.8 million dirhams at the end of September 30, 2022, compared to 56.8 million dirhams as on December 31, 2021 and 12.1 million dirhams as on September 30, 2021.

Artificial intelligence

Al Hosani said, in a statement issued by the company, “The listing of Bayanat on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is the latest phase of the company’s journey that began nearly 45 years ago, and our vision today is to expand the range of our solutions supported by artificial intelligence and geospatial data, while strengthening our presence internationally. Continuing the growth process, building partnerships and entering into joint projects.

He added, “We are confident that listing our company’s shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will increase our ability to attract more investments and support and enhance our reputation and standing, which will help us achieve our desired goals and secure sustainable value for shareholders in the long term.”