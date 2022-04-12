Today, the trading of the shares of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (“DEWA” or “the Company”) began on the Dubai Financial Market under the symbol “DEWA”. With the completion of its listing, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has become the largest listed company in the market with a market value of 124 billion dirhams ($33.8 billion) based on its final offering price, which was set last week at 2.48 dirhams per share.

The offering included selling the company 9 billion shares, representing 18% of its issued capital, bringing the total proceeds of the offering to 22.3 billion dirhams (6.1 billion dollars), with the Dubai government retaining a share representing 82% of the issued capital of the company, and the initial public offering of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority became the largest An ever public offering in the history of the capital markets in the United Arab Emirates and the largest in the EMEA region since the beginning of 2022. DEWA witnessed strong demand and exceptional demand for its shares from various investor segments, as it received subscription requests that exceeded the shares offered by 37 times ( Except for core and strategic investors).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, rang the bell to open trading in the Dubai Financial Market to celebrate the listing, in the presence of H. number of officials.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said:

“The listing of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority today on the Dubai Financial Market marks the beginning of a new chapter in the authority’s success and growth story. I would like to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, for their unlimited support to the Authority, as the exclusive provider of electricity and water services in Dubai, The authority was and still is a major contributor to the emirate’s comprehensive development process and an integral part of its booming economy.The broad interest we have witnessed on the part of institutional and individual investors reflects the great confidence in the authority as a leading global utility company.We are proud of providing the opportunity for investors to be part of the authority’s future and its important role To support the growth of Dubai and the transformation of the energy sector in the emirate.”

For his part, Hilal Al Marri, Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market Board of Directors, said: “We are pleased to welcome the listing of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) shares on the Dubai Financial Market. This listing gives a great impetus to the market strategy aimed at diversifying sectors through public offerings and listings of leading companies belonging to different sectors. A diversified economy, which enhances the presence of these sectors in the market, especially as they play a major role in the economic growth in Dubai and the UAE.Moreover, this pivotal step is a reflection of the vision of the wise leadership and implementation of Dubai’s strategy aimed at developing its financial markets and enhancing its position as a vital global center for capital markets. Undoubtedly, this public offering reflects the great confidence that various companies place in the Dubai Financial Market and what it provides to listed companies in terms of world-class infrastructure and regulatory infrastructure, advanced services, and its possession of a large and diversified investor base, which makes it the preferred choice for companies to implement public offerings and raise the necessary funds. to implement growth strategies.

In turn, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, Hamed Ali, said: “The offering and listing of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority shares on the Dubai Financial Market provides investors in general and income investors in particular with the opportunity to participate in the success and growth of one of the most important vital sectors, as the public utilities sector is usually characterized by Of course, this listing and the subsequent similar listings within the Dubai government’s plan to offer ten companies will contribute to expanding and deepening the market and diversifying investment opportunities. We are optimistic about the future prospects of public offerings and listings in the market in light of the ongoing contacts with many companies Seeking to expand and develop its business driven by the increasing confidence in the national economy, and eager to take advantage of the many regulatory developments that have been introduced recently, which have enhanced the attractiveness of the market and given these companies various alternatives to implement this strategic step.”

It should be noted that the shares of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority have been included in the public utilities sector, without applying the approved price limits for the movements of shares on the first trading day, provided that they are applied on the day following the listing, noting that the subscription price of the share amounted to 2.48 dirhams.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

