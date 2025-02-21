Listeriosis or Listeria is a zoonosis, a very serious food infection that human beings can contract by ingesting products contaminated by ‘Listeria monocytogenes’; Normally raw milk, cheese made with milk without pasteurizar, sausages, patches, little cured or fresh cheeses … This bacterium is found on Earth and water and can grow even at cold temperatures inside the refrigerator.

Causes of Listeriosis

Food intake contaminated by ‘L. Monocytogenes’

Listeriosis normally contracts by intake of food contaminated with bacteria ‘L. Monocytogenes’. Raw milk, cheese made with raw milk, raw or little cooked meat, raw vegetables … can contain this bacterium that develops intracellularly causing a very serious food infection that can become mortal.

Listeriosis Istockphoto

The most sensitive group to infection and their consequences are pregnant women, who can transmit the disease to the fetus during pregnancy or at the time of childbirth; People with the weakened immune system and those over 65.

Listeriosis symptoms

Late

Listerioris symptoms are usually late since the disease has an incubation period of about five weeks. The first signs are:

– Fever.

– Diarrhea.

– Nausea.

– Muscle pains.

If the infection extends to the nervous system appears headache, stiffness in the neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

If it is complicated, it can cause septicemia, generalized blood infection and meningitis.

Listeriosis diagnosis

Analysis

An analysis of blood, urine or a sample of cerebrospinal fluid can show infection by ‘L. Monocytogenes’.

Treatment and medication of Listeriosis

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are the pharmacological guideline to treat Listeriosis normally in association of two and for three weeks.

Listeriosis prevention

Food security

Prevention against Listeriosis is to follow food security dictates. If a product has not exceeded veterinary health control it is better to avoid it. It is also important to follow recommendations such as:

– Maintain frequent hygiene of the refrigerator.

– Fantar properly The utensils after manipulating raw foods.

– Do not consume the wrapping or cortex of soft paste cheeses.

– Boil raw milk before consuming it.

Infectious diseases

What is gonorrhea? | Symptoms, causes and how to treat the disease

What is chickenpox?

What is Chicungunya?

Related















