Deadly Listeriosis Outbreaks in the US Following Canada

An outbreak of listeriosis has been declared in the United States, which has already affected 12 states and claimed the lives of two people, with another 28 hospitalized. This was reported by the American Center for Disease Control.

The victims of the infection lived in the states of Illinois and New Jersey. The largest number of patients were identified in Maryland and New York. Preliminary, the victims were poisoned by prepared meat and sausage products purchased in grocery stores.

An outbreak of the disease was reported in Canada this week.

Two people have also died from the disease in that country, and nine others have been hospitalized in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Those infected were said to have consumed plant-based soft drinks.

A Muscovite died of listeriosis in May

On May 17, a man in Moscow was reported to have died from listeriosis. He was poisoned by a seafood roll ordered from an online store.

Photo: Elizabeth White/CDC/Handout/Reuters

The Muscovite’s girlfriend found the taste of the dish strange, but he did not throw it away and ate it himself. After some time, the man felt ill, and over the course of several days his condition worsened. As a result, the victim was hospitalized, but they could not save him. A criminal case was opened.

An examination showed that the cause of the Muscovite’s death was listeriosis, which caused brain damage and was found in expired fish.

Listeriosis is considered one of the most serious diseases

By data According to the World Health Organization (WHO), listeriosis is a rare and one of the most serious foodborne diseases. From 0.1 to 10 cases of the disease are recorded per million people per year.

Photo: Mark Blinch/Reuters

The infectious disease can be fatal for unborn children, newborns, people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems. High-risk foods include processed and ready-to-eat meat products (such as processed meats and sausages), soft cheeses and cold-smoked fish products.