Precautionary recall of cod product Sodergarden for “microbiological risk” from Listeria bacterium. This was communicated by the Ministry of Health, on its website, inviting “consumers to do not consume the product and return it to the point of sale for a refund“. These are the 340 gram ‘Cod fishcake’, produced by Jeka Fish A/S, expiring on 6 December 2022. The lot is not indicated.