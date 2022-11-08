New product recalls due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in Italy. The Ministry of Health has published seven notices on the site regarding several batches of the ‘supergiant mortadella in slices’, Veroni brand, all produced in the Correggio plant (Reggio Emilia). The warning that is addressed to customers who have purchased these products is “not to consume them and to return them to the point of sale”.

Here you are the lots affected by the recalls for microbiological risk from listeria: first of all lots PO2221001 and PO2227301 of supergiant mortadella in slices, recalled for the “presence” of the bacterium. Following are the lots withdrawn due to the “possible presence” of the pathogen: PO2223003 and PO2222201, of supergiant mortadella in slices with and without pistachio distributed by Conad; all batches of supergiant mortadella in slices with and without pistachio distributed by Coop; all batches of supergiant mortadella in slices with and without pistachio distributed by Tosano; lots PO2223101, PO2223801, PO2223802 and PO2224401 of supergiant mortadella in slices with pistachio distributed by Rialto; lots PO2222303, PO2223702, PO2224309 and PF2227316 of supergiant mortadella in slices distributed by Granmercato.