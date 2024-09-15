Listeria Risk for Bagged Salad: Here Are the Brands to Avoid

Listeria risk in bagged salad: the Ministry of Health has reported the recall by the manufacturer of several batches of iceberg lettuce and lettuce sold with 20 different brandsi. This is written by Il Fatto Alimentare, which lists the various brands involved: Castello, Foglia Verde Eurospin, Alifresh, Il Mio Orto, Centrale del Latte, Ciro Amodio, Colline Verdi, Natura Chiama Selex, Latte Francia, Mi Mordi, Natura È di Penny Market, Polenghi, Ortoromi, Ortofresco Pulito, Sigma, Très Bon, Torre in Pietra, Tornese, Vivinatura and Coop (update of 09/13/2024). The reason indicated on the recall notice is the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The iceberg lettuce and lettuce packages involved

– Iceberg The Castle by Raf.Ro Srl, in 250 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg hearts Green Leaf of Eurospin Spa, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg Alifresh of La Pegaso Srl and Insalabella Srls, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg My Garden by Eurofresh Srl, in 150 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Central Iceberg of the Central Milk del Latte d’Italia Spa, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248 and 32024253, with expiry dates 12/09/1024, 13/09/2024 and 18/09/2024;

– Iceberg Cyrus Amodio by Gest Ciro Amodio Srl, in 250 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg Green Hills by Gidal Spa, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg hearts Nature Calls Selex, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Lettuce hearts Nature Calls Selex, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 11/09/2024 (already passed), 12/09/2024 and 13/09/2024;

– Iceberg Milk France of Francia Latticini Srl, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg You Bite Mein 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg hearts Nature Is of Penny Market, in 200 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 09/12/2024, 09/13/2024 and 09/14/2024; the recall was also reported by Penny Market (update 09/12/2024);

– Iceberg Polenghi of Centrale del Latte d’Italia Spa, in 250 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 19/09/2024;

– Iceberg Orthomesin 500 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 09/12/2024, 09/13/2024 and 09/14/2024;

– Iceberg Orthoromasin 350 gram bags, belonging to batches number 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Heart of iceberg Orthoromasin 250 gram bags, belonging to lots 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg Fresh vegetables by Croce Salvatore, in 200 gram bags, belonging to lots 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg Sigma by CE.DI. Sigma Campania Spa, in 200 gram bags, belonging to lots 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiration dates 09/12/2024, 09/13/2024 and 09/14/2024; the recall was also reported by Sigma (update 09/13/2024);

– Iceberg Very good of DO.MA. Srl, in 250 gram bags, belonging to lots 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg Stone Tower of Centrale del Latte d’Italia Spa, in 250 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247 and 32124248, with expiry dates 12/09/2024 and 13/09/2024;

Iceberg Tornese by Agricom Soc. Coop. Agricola Arl, in 150 gram bags, belonging to batches number 32124247, 32124248, 3212424, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg Vivinatura by LO.D.AL Srl, in 250 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers 32124247, 32124248, 32124249, 32024249, 32024250, 32024251, 32024253 and 32024254, with expiry dates 12/09/2024, 13/09/2024 and 14/09/2024;

– Iceberg hearts Co-opin 200 gram and 250 gram bags, belonging to batch numbers L.T250, L.T251, L.T253 and L.T254 (updated 09/13/2024)

According to what is written on Fatto alimentari, the company Ortoromi Società Cooperativa Agricola has produced iceberg salad and lettuce for all the brands indicated above. The production plant is located in via Olmo 34, in Bellizzi, in the province of Salerno. Coop instead informs that, as is written on fatto alimentari.it, as regards the iceberg hearts under its own brand, the recall concerns only some stores in central and southern Italy.