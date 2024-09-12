Bagged Salad Recall for Risk of Bacterial Contamination. Today, 22 manufacturer notices were published on the Ministry of Health website, concerning numerous batches of iceberg lettuce from 19 different brands. These are products sold in many supermarkets and consumers are urged to “return the product to the point of sale where it was purchased.” The recall was made necessary due to the microbiological risk caused by the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes.

The batch numbers are available on the Ministry of Health website, in the section “Food product recalls by operators” and all batches were produced by the company Ortoromi Società Cooperativa Agricola, at the Bellizzi plant (Salerno). These are the brands involved: Foglia verde Eurospin, Alifresh, Centrale del Latte, Ciro Amodio, Colline Verdi, Il Castello, Il mio Orto di Eurofresh, Latte Francia, Selex, Mi mordi, Natura è (Penny Market), Ortofresco Pulito, Ortoromi, Polenghi, Sigma, Tornese, Torre in Pietra, Tres Bon, Vivinatura. Listeriosis, or the disease caused by the listeria bacterium, usually presents as gastroenteritis within a few hours of ingesting contaminated food. In some rare cases it can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and septicemia.