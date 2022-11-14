Listeria, new alarm: Sodergarden cod balls withdrawn from the market

A new case of listeria has hit the tables of Italians: to be indicted, this time, the Codfish balls produced by the Swedish Sodergarden, of which the Ministry of Health has ordered the precautionary withdrawal “due to microbiological risk”, due to the possible presence of the listeria bacterium.

These are the 340 gram “Cod fishcakes”, preparation based on Nordic cod, with expiry date 6/12/2022. “Consumers are invited – warns the ministry in a note – to not consume the product and to return it to the point of sale for a refund”.

