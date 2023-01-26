Notice from the Ministry of Health to consumers on the presence of listeria in some vegan cheeses and foie gras. Through the European alert system for food and feed Rasff – informs the dicastery – the French authorities have communicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in vegan cheeses produced by the French company Jay & Joy. The report comes after 8 cases of listeriosis in Europe, which occurred between April and December 2022, linked to the consumption of Jay&Joy vegan products. The company has voluntarily implemented recall and recall measures on all of its cheese-like vegetable specialties, as well as its foie gras-like vegetable specialties.

The ministry lists the Jay&Joy branded products subject to the alert, which “it is recommended not to consume”: Jil, Joséphine; Jeanne; Jean Jacque; joie gras; Jeta frais; Joy Prairie; Joy Râpé; Parmi Joy; Joy Montagnard Nature; Joy Montagnard Fume; Joy Montagnard Poivre; Jil Vrac; Joséphine Vrac; Jeanne Vrac; Jean Jacque Vrac; Joy Lock; Jeta block, all lots with expiration dates from 01/14/2023 to 03/30/2023.