Three people died in Tacoma, Wash, due to Listeria found in the ice cream machine at Frugals restaurant. The presence of the killer bacterium was found in the milkshakes consumed by the victims, as confirmed by the Department of Public Health in Washington. A total of six people were hospitalized for eating milkshakes at the same restaurant.

“Investigators have found Listeria in ice cream machines, which hadn’t been cleaned properly, the Department said in a statement. No other Frugals restaurants are believed to be involved. The restaurant stopped using its ice cream machines on Aug. 8, but Listeria can make people sick up to 70 days later.”

Food contaminated with Listeria doesn’t cause serious illness in everyone, but people who are pregnant, over 65, or whose immune systems are weakened may be especially vulnerable. All six people hospitalized were in precarious health conditions. Listeriosis is the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the United States, with approximately 1,600 people infected and 260 dying each year.