After wurstel, salmon sandwiches and pancakes, a new listeriosis alert for a batch of ‘Gorgonzola Dolce Dop’ under the Pascoli Italiani brand, number 218246252, sold in packs of 300 grams in Eurospin stores. Producer the Gelmini Carlo Srl dairy in Besate, in the Milanese area, which in recent days made the recall for “possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes”. The website of the Ministry of Health reports it. The warning is to “do not consume the product and return it to the point of sale for replacement or refund”.

