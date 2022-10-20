Listeria in cooked ham and gorgonzola, watch out for symptoms

Frankfurters, Sandwich to the salmon, Pancake, gorgonzola and now the baked ham. The latest alert listeriosis it concerns a batch of branded “High Quality Sweet Dop Cotto Ham 150g” Sapor di Cascina, number 223467, expiration date 20 October 2022, sold in Penny Market stores. The manufacturing company Motta Srl of Barlassinain the Milanese area, which made the recall for “microbiological non-compliance: possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes”.

The website of the Ministry of Health reports it. The warning is to “do not consume the product and return it to the store for replacement or refund by October 20”. Please note that “the recall only affects the lot / expiry indicated above”.

A batch of “Gorgonzola Dolce Dop” of 300 grams, branded Italian pastures, produced by Gelmini Carlo Srl for Eurospin Italia, due to suspected contamination by listeria. The notice, also published on the website of the Ministry of Health, specifies that the lot in question is 218246252, withdrawn for “possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes”, and consumers are invited “not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale for replacement or refund “.

THE symptoms of the listeriosis they manifest as fever, chills and body aches, as well as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Identification of the bacteria in a blood sample or cerebrospinal fluid usually confirms the diagnosis.

