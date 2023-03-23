Listeria in beef and horse meat: lots recalled by the Ministry of Health

The recall notice of beef and horse meat products under the Rossato and Brunello brands has been published on Ministry of Health websitewith the warning «not to consume the product but to bring it back to the point of purchase»

Some batches of beef and horse meat products have been withdrawn from the market due to the risk of contamination by listeria. The precautionary recall concerns in particular the Rossato and Brunello brands, produced by the Coppiello Giovanni company, and it was published on the Ministry of Health website, with the warning “not to consume the product but to bring it back to the point of purchase”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

