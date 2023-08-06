We look at the special world of Lister Jaguars.

In the category ‘companies that have special things that we Autoblog can make a list of’, we have Lister for today. It may be that some that hard Gran Turismo connoisseurs know about it. It is a small company from England that has done various cool things in recent decades that make the petrolhead very happy.

The Lister Motor Company was founded in 1954 by Brian Lister. Brian was not only an entrepreneur, but also a gifted driver. His first products were cars that he drove himself. It’s insanely British, of course, so basically the factory was an old garage, complete with warm brown ale with twigs in it and Marmite toast.

His first car was a mix of everything: a tubular chassis, De Dion rear axle and revved-up MG engine. Due to a lack of talent, Lister used Archie Scott Brown. Lister was quite successful with his creations, not bad for a company that operated from a barn in Cambridge on a minimal budget.

Lister–Maserati (BHL1)

1956

One of the first serious racers Lister made is this Lister-Maserati with cassis code BHL1. Archie Scott Brown wiped the floor with many competitors in this car. Very clever, as the best man had only one hand to do that with. Juan Manuel Fangio called him the ‘King of the Drift’, because of the epic powerslides Brown could pull off with the Lister-Maserati. It is a light racer with a focus on handling. The engine is a two-liter six-in-line from Maserati, hence the name. One example was built and it was auctioned in 2020 for £575,000. A beautiful piece of British history.

Lister Knobbly

1957–1961

So the focus on handling works out well for Lister. It’s one of those cases where all the separate parts seem like nothing, but together it’s a masterpiece. The car thanks to the name of the special bodywork. Lister wanted to make the car as low as possible, for as little frontal resistance as possible. But that Jaguar engine (more than 300 hp!) had to fit in it. Hence the bulge in the hood and hence the name. British drivers were a big fan of the Knobbly. It was indeed a very fast car. Not only that, the car was also thoroughly British. As Stirling Moss said, it’s better to fail with a British car than to win with a foreign car. Then Moss did drive for Mercedes, but we will not consider that further.

Lister Jaguar Costin Roadster

1958–1959

The Lister-Jaguar Costin Roadster is a further development of the Knobbly. The Knobbly was a great race car. Only at high speeds was the car a bit unstable. Brian Lister sought outside help to remedy that problem. Fortunately, Frank Costin was willing to help him. Costin is the ‘Cos’ in Cosworth and would do some really cool things in the future.

Some examples (such as the BHL115) have a V8 from Chevrolet with 350 hp. Don’t forget that these cars weigh well under 1,000 kg and had very good handling (for that time). An original copy was recently auctioned for almost one and a half million. So serious trade. After this period, in the mid-1960s, it became quiet around Lister.

Lister XJ-S MkIII Convertible HE 7.0

1985

After the 1960s, we had to do without Lister for a while. Fortunately, they come back in the 1980s. This time as a company that focuses on – how could it be otherwise – Jaguars! The new owner is Laurence Pearce. The Jaguar XJ-S has some huge issues compared to the competition. The styling is much too understated, the V12 is bubbling like crazy, but it doesn’t really perform and the driving characteristics are too ‘antique’. Lister takes the cars seriously.

This XJ-S Cabrio HE 7.0 is a good example of this. Granted, the car is fouler than Chris Brown covering The Prodigy’s “Smack my Bitch up,” but now it just has charm. The car has been thoroughly overhauled and equipped with a 7-liter V12, which delivers 495 hp and 690 Nm. That’s a lot now, but it used to be really extremely much. More than one F40 had as standard – and it had yet to arrive!

Lister LeMans

1988

Listers weren’t just tuned Jaguars. With Lister, they went much further than that. At Koenig Specials and Arden (who also loved to tackle XJ-S’s) things got very wrong, but at Lister it was cool. This was partly because it was slightly more subdued in terms of appearance and much more exuberant in terms of technology. What about the Lister Le Mans. This one has a bored out V12, again up to 7 liters.

However, the British thought it would be nice to screw on a set of mechanical compressors. Yes, not one, but two superchargers. This resulted in more power, well over 600 hp. We don’t even want to know what the consumption is, as a standard XJ-S could already drink like Andre Hazes on a regular Tuesday morning.

Lister Storm

1993–1994

Naturally, the brand also wanted to build its own supercar. In the early 1990s, everyone wanted to build a car that could relegate the Ferrari F40 to the second plane. Lister tried that too, with the Dumb. Special fact: the car has the largest V12 engine in terms of cylinder capacity. At least, from cars after the second world war. Naturally, the engine comes from Jaguar. In this case, not the same engine as the Lister XJ-S, but the XJR-9.

In the Storm, the V12 was good for over 550 hp and no less than 790 Nm. Also special was that the Lister Storm was a real four-seater. Something you don’t see much on supercars from this period. As a result, it was also the fastest four-seater for a long time. Four examples of the Lister Storm were built, of which three still exist. That doesn’t really sound like a success, and it is.

The McLaren F1 was the British supercar everyone looked up to and there was already a Jaguar XJ220 (and even an XJR-13 with V12). Apparently they were very good cars and with some modifications suitable for racing.

Lister

Lister was acquired in 2013 by Andrew and Lawrence Whitaker. Lawrence actually comes from the insurance industry. In fact, he still does. Lister is a passion and a hobby for him. But, businessman as he is, it is actually a real operation. At Lister they do several things now.

In terms of cars, they do what Lister is known for: classic race cars and tuned Jaguars. In addition, they also have a large showroom with all kinds of nice stuff. Check out their inventory to see what they have on offer. As a British company, they have Bentleys, a Range Rover and a Sierra Sapphire RS Cosworth.

Lister Knobly Stirling Moss

2016

In 2016, the Lister Knobbly returned. It is more common for (especially British) manufacturers to make a hero car of yesteryear. The Stirling Moss Edition is a hat-tick to one of the best drivers in the world. The special thing about it is that the car is still screwed together in Cambridge. But it gets even better, people still use the same construction drawings and the same tools. What is particularly special is that part of the staff are a couple of pensioners who also screwed the Lister Knobbly’s and each other at the time. It doesn’t get much more authentic. It is not a Caterham with a nice carriage on it, but a real racing monster. Thanks to the 3.8 liter six-in-line, a speed of more than 300 km/h is no problem at all.

Fun fact: when introducing the Knobbly Continuation, Stirling Moss happened upon Lister’s booth. He himself proposed the collaboration. Lawrence Whittaker, the new owner, was obviously very honoured. Although he also wanted Stirling Moss on board, Lister was nowhere near wealthy enough to pay Moss. Don’t forget that a Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss had just been launched from which Moss made a lot of money. That’s why Moss said, ‘Just think of something’. In the end, Moss was paid £5,000 per car with his name on it sold. Found it fine. Good man.

Lister LFT-666

2018

Fortunately, Lister also returned to his roots to modify Jaguars. The Lister LFT-666 is a monster pur sang. The basis is the beautiful F-Type and Lister has made its own version of it. It’s not just a tickled Jaguar. Think of it a bit like what Brabus does with Mercedes or TechArt with Porsche. The Lister LFT-666 now has 666 hp and 862 Nm, enabling a top speed of 335 km/h. So it is not just a slightly faster F-Type.

Lister Stealth

2020

We can’t escape it. Neither does Lister. They also went on the crossover. In itself it is not a crazy idea, because there is a good living to earn. Fortunately, they do it the traditional Lister way, so with mostly technical modifications and only a little visual finery. The Lister Stealth is based on the F-Pace SVR. That in itself is not a bummer. The engine has been increased to 666 hp and 881 Nm.

At the moment, the news is thin on the ground. A Lister I-Pace was once proposed as an idea, in the context of electro tuning, but it has not yet happened. Their Facebook page is still very much alive with a fun update every day or every other day. At the moment you can still go to Lister for a brand new Knobbly that they build for you and are even street legal in England! You can also visit Lister with your own F-Type or F-Pace for cool upgrades. And knowing Lister, they’ll be back with big news in a few days.

