The match France-Switzerland broadcast on Rai1, it won the TV ratings of the prime time yesterday, Monday 28 June, with 7 million 405 thousand, equal to a share of 35.9% which rose to 41% in extra time and to 49.4% in penalties. Overall, the Rai generalist channels get 8 million 420 thousand spectators in prime time with a 39.7% share, and in the 24 hours 2 million 970 thousand with a 33.2% share. On the channels Sky Sport France-Switzerland collects 850,000 spectators with 4.21%.

Listen to TV, prime time of Monday 28 June

In second place is on Canale 5 Mr Wrong – Lessons of Love which collected 1,486,000 spectators equal to 8.06% share. On Rai2 Hawaii Five O it involved 1,014,000 spectators equal to a 4.61% share. NCIS New Orleans reached 732,000 spectators with 3.47%.

On Italy 1 The Seventh Son entertained 838,000 spectators (3.97%). On Rai3 Report it collected 1,232,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to a share of 5.77% (Report Plus: 849,000 – 5.16%). On Rete4 Fourth Republic totaled an am of 789,000 spectators with a 4.67% share. On La7 Ten Little Indians it recorded 245,000 spectators with a 1.39% share. On Tv8 Gomorra – The Series marks 367,000 spectators with 1.7%.

Listen to TV Access Prime Time, De Gregorio and Parenzo start at 4.77% (head to head with Veronica Gentili)

On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate it records an average of 2,661,000 spectators with a share of 12.61%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 810,000 spectators with 3.74%. About Italia1 CSI recorded 908,000 spectators with 4.46%. On Rai3 New Heroes it gathers 1,042,000 spectators with 5.52%. A Place in the Sun collects 1,444,000 spectators with 6.89%. On Rete4 Italy News tonight it gathered 954,000 listeners (4.99%), in the first part, and 960,000 spectators (4.48%), in the second part. On La7 On air affected 1,003,000 spectators (4.77%).