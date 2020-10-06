Neha Kakkar is one of those celebs who always make headlines. Neha remains very active on social media. She often shares videos and photos on social media. Neha Kakkar remains in the news for both her professional and personal life. But in the midst of all this, it seems that Neha is going to get married.

According to sources, it is being said that Neha Sho is going to marry Rohanpreet Singh, a contestant who will marry me. Although neither of them has reacted to these news yet, Neha’s ex boyfriend Himansh Kohli has given his reaction on this news.

During an interview, Himansh Kohli said, ‘If Neha is getting married then I am happy for her. She is moving forward in her life. It is nice to see someone else with them. Let me tell you, Neha has recently shared a post in which she shared something, after which her fans started speculating that Neha Kakkar’s hands are going to be yellow soon.

According to sources, Bollywood superstar singer Neha Kakkar is going to tie the knot with her long time friend Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet was the first runner-up in the second season of the music reality show ‘India’s Rising Star’. Recently, Rohanpreet was in the news when he was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shahnaz Gill’s show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

According to sources, the two are going to get married on October 24 this month. Neha Kakkar is quite famous as the judge of ‘Indian Idol’. Apart from this, Neha has given many hits to music lovers like ‘Aankh Mare’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Tukur Tukur’, ‘Kar Gayi Chul’, ‘London Thumkada’, ‘O Saki Saki’.