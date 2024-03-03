In the article with which he concluded his correspondentship in the US last year, Bas Blokker sees that conservative Christians are gaining more political influence, while religion is becoming less important in numbers. He wonders whether Republican politicians are really that pious. Or are they afraid of that one powerful Orthodox voter bloc?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Bas Blokker Voice & Editing: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Getty Images