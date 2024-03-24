'Natural contraception', without hormones, is gaining influence among young women. Not a pill or IUD, but a course to learn to accurately calculate your fertile days. According to the Rutgers Knowledge Center, 14 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 30 use natural contraception to prevent pregnancy. Why?

Guest: Kim Bos Voice: Nienke Brinkhuis Production & editing: Jan Paul de Bondt Illustration: Hanneke Rozemuller Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven