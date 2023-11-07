Faith, hope and charity. But the greatest virtues (missing in Italy) are listening, respect and integration. Comment

Two thousand years ago St. Paul he stated in his letter to Corinthians (1 Cor 13, 4-13): “They remain there wedding ringthe hope and the charity but greatest of all is charity.” What remains of this very important declaration in our times? Perhaps not much has changed. At least as far as ours is concerned Beautiful countrywhich has been going through a crisis since post-covid (and not only), the sentences of St. Paul they are very current. We are unable to leave behind the trail started decades ago by the political system which not only did not allow us to reduce the gap with our European partners, but it set us back even further. You want us to talk about salaries (thirty years behind the others), you want us to talk about political competence (shall we gloss over it?), you want us to talk about acute social problems, you want us to talk about justice, you want us to talk about of economics and bureaucracy, etc.

The list could continue but I think it is enough to understand the incredible different step compared to our European brothers. It seems that others are running towards the future, towards the improvement of their own excellence, towards an IT world and they run with so much desire and spirit. We Italians, on the other hand, seem stuck medieval positions. The old theory of “it’s important that I’m fine, I don’t care about others”. It’s not that the gap we have today with other powers is entirely the fault of political system of the last forty years. That is, let’s explain. There lack of statesmen and visionaries in recent decades, has brought us to where we are today: citizens who represent the Italian people without their own profession or profession, electoral systems with choices of “fake” constituencies and constituencies decided by the secretariats, too much money without verifying their skills and we could to continue.

Obviously, therefore, that if a country has had politicians for decades who have never had professional experience in society and grew up on “bread and politics”, we understand why the others run and modernize their nation and we don’t. But I believe that the greatest disaster committed by the political class in recent decades is that of having increased social differences, conflict and obsessive supremacy among citizens, the lack of legality and justice.

Let’s remember that the USA they began to be a super power when already at the beginning of the twentieth century they left citizens free to grow professionally with the professions they desired because they understood, unlike us, that by letting their citizens choose a profession and paying it more than decently, that same citizen not only did he become an expert in his field, chosen with passion, but he elevated himself mentally and spiritually in order to best serve the country. We must return to this method because before we return to growth we need to lay strong foundations for the coming decades. But we could talk about these topics for hours, instead we are interested in what the remedy might be. First of all, a political class close to the citizens, elected from among the “real” citizens who work in the area every day with their professions and their social life.

A policy of listening and respectthe one practiced by Moro And De Gasperi for example, where national issues were discussed with the political opponent and the best rules and decrees that could protect citizens were found, regardless of which political party that idea came from, whether from the majority or the opposition. Last but not least, a political class that restores confidence in citizens and operates in accordance with the Constitution, i.e. dignity of life and work for each of them. So, it turns out that among faith, hope and charity the most important of all are listening, respect and integration. I listen in order to understand the other person well; respect to accept others without judging; the integration not only of foreigners fleeing war but also of our citizens.

Just think of the young people who flee abroad, experienced fifty-year-olds who cannot find jobs and women who finally have their rightful place in society and are considered an essential component for the serious development of the country and the nation. The concept of integration, therefore, interests millions of Italian citizens and so I believe the time has finally come integrate all the Italian people into a single project that has a single “mission”uniquely directed and precise, of modernization, legality and justice that we have been waiting for in vain for too many decades.

Commentary by Paolo Oddi for “The New Social, Liberal and Modern Italy”

