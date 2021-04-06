C.lubhouse introduces a payment function. As the creators of the audio-based social network announced in a blog post, listeners can now send money to the speakers or organizers of discussion groups. The ability to receive payments will gradually be rolled out, it said.

It is the first significant new function that the clubhouse creators have been introducing since the launch of their app a little over a year ago. “It’s important to us to coordinate our business model with that of the creators – that is, to help them make money and thrive on the platform,” they write about the reasons for this. With this, Clubhouse is – at least initially – taking a different path than Facebook or Instagram did in their early days. Instead of relying on advertising for monetization, the audio app apparently primarily wants to encourage users to pay for the content they are listening to.

No income

There is no advertising in the app so far. It remains to be seen whether that will change anytime soon. The blog post announces that the payment function is only the first opportunity for “creators” to earn money on Clubhouse. More are to follow. In a previous blog post, the two clubhouse founders had Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announcedTo try “tips, tickets and subscriptions” as monetization options.





The platform does not generate its own income through the payment function. In its message, the clubhouse team writes, “100% of the payment goes to the creator”. A “small” fee for payment processing is added to the top for the paying user, but Clubhouse does not benefit from it. The payment fee goes to Stripe. The payment service provider last valued at 95 billion dollars handles the payments on Clubhouse technically. Stripe is considered the most valuable startup in the world, it’s worth even more than Facebook and Uber before they went public.

With the renouncement of cutting off a slice of payments for oneself, Clubhouse remains without its own income. The lack of monetization opportunities had raised eyebrows at their second major financing round at the end of January. At that time, the founders had raised 25 million dollars, their company – despite a lack of income – According to reports valued at a billion dollars. And that although the Cloubhouse app is only available for iPhones so far – the developers are still working on an Android version.

Whether the investor’s bet will pay off is just as open as the question of what character the platform will ultimately take on. If you type your way through the clubhouse rooms on your mobile phone, you will currently encounter a colorful mixture of specialist discussions, choreographed appearances by company representatives and politicians, as well as conversations on the most curious topics – a discussion panel some time ago dealt very seriously with the (apparently existing) habit some people eat duct tape.

Clubhouse is lagging behind in competition

Above all, the success of Clubhouse will depend on how many regular users the platform can attract over the long term – beyond the hype it caused in Germany at the beginning of the year. A recently published survey by the online polling institute Civey reveals this. According to this, around half of all Germans have heard of Clubhouse, but only just under 4 percent use the network. Given a possible statistical error of 2.5 percent stated by Civey, it could be even less.

In the youngest age group from 18 to 29 years old, 7.5 percent of Germans are active on the platform. Thereafter, clubhouse use decreases with increasing age. Two things are likely to be worrying for the makers: On the one hand, awareness of the app has stagnated since around the beginning of February. On the other hand, almost half of the registered Clubhouse users state that they use the app less than once a month. “This indicates that this medium is only used selectively for planned talks with an event character,” says Tobias Kollmann from the University of Duisburg-Essen. The researcher commissioned the Civey study.

According to Kollmann, daily communication tends to take place on “communication platforms” such as Twitter or Facebook. The user numbers, which Clubhouse publishes itself, show that the network has not yet been able to keep up with the top dogs. According to founders Davison and Seth, 2 million users worldwide were active on Clubhouse in a week in mid-January. For comparison: The Tiktok video network, which is still comparatively new, is coming in America alone to 50 million daily active users – the weekly number is likely to be even higher. Twitter recently had 192 million daily active users in the world.

According to the Civey survey, users of the Civey survey do not see the lack of data protection, which is often criticized at Clubhouse, as a problem – 44 percent of those questioned said in the survey that data protection is not important to them when using the Clubhouse. Rather, the app has to work on offering users permanent added value in the first place.

Speaking of data protection: the particularly criticized property of the clubhouse app to read out the address book of the cell phone was abolished by the makers without much public announcement. The app still asks iPhone users to grant them access to their own contacts – but whoever refuses, has no disadvantages to fear. You can now also send invitations without access to the address book. That wasn’t possible before.