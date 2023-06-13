“moonlight 3” Chapter 45, LIVE and ONLINE, will be broadcast by America TV. The famous series, which has already earned a place in the hearts of all Peruvians, will continue today on the screens of América Televisión. Lion and Soul fight for the liberation of Joaquin, who is still kidnapped. While us gets into an argument with Adamwho is getting in the way of his plans, so he plans to take action on the matter.

André Silva and Vanessa Silva are the stars of the third season of the famous series by Michelle Alexander. Photo: America TV.

When does chapter 45 of “Moonlight 3” come out?

The new episode of the novel directed by Michelle Alexander will be released on Monday, June 12, 2023. In the previous chapter, León attacked Eus for insulting Alma, who, furthermore, is anguished for not having the million dollars she the kidnappers asked for Joaquín’s ransom. On the other hand, Bella is told that Alma would have made up the kidnapping story to be close to León, because she would be in love with him.

“Moonlight 3”: schedule

The story starring André Silva and Vanessa Silva can be seen starting at 9:30 pm on TV and LIVE on the América Televisión platforms, just after the broadcast of “Al fondo hay sitio”. You can review the complete programming on América TVGO.

Where to see the novel “Moonlight 3”?

The renowned Mexican actor Sebastián Ligarde has an important role as Adán, antagonist of the novel. Photo: America TV.

How to watch America TVGO live online?

