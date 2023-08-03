TV ratings Wednesday 2 August 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 2nd August 2023? Among the waves of Hawaii was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Crimes in paradise. On Rai 3 In the short century. On Network 4 White area. On Channel 5 Mrs. Fox. On Italy 1 Freedom. But who scored the highest TV ratings Wednesday 2 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.