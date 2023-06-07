TV listening Tuesday 6 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, tuesday 6 June 2023? On Rai 1 the film A suspicious husband. On Rai 2 Naked for life. On Rai 3 cartabianca. On Rete 4 Don Camillo Monsignor… but not too much. On Channel 5 Sissi. On Italy 1 Pucci Show. On La7 on Tuesday. But who scored the highest TV ratings tuesday 6 June 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.