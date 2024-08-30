The message that underlines the importance of prevention from a nutritionist and athlete who discovers she has a tumor at 27 years old”

Valentina Alberton27 years old, originally from Loria in the province of Treviso, represents an example of dedication, strength and commitment both in her professional and personal life. With a degree in Biological Sciences and a master’s degree in Human Nutrition Sciences, Valentina is a nutritionist by profession and an athlete by passion. With her expertise and healthy lifestyle, she has guided many clients towards optimal well-being.

Valentina Alberton has a tumor at 27: nutritionist and athlete invites prevention

In recent months, her life has taken an unexpected and difficult turn: in March of this year, Valentina began to manifest unusual symptoms, which led her to a disconcerting and painful diagnosis: a Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the second stage.

The path to diagnosis was not easy. Valentina shared on social media how, in mid-March, she began to feel a sense of heaviness in her legs, accompanied by tiredness and water retention. These symptoms, initially underestimated, led her to consult several doctors.

I know my body and I felt like something was different.”

On May 28, exhausted from not having answers, she went to the emergency room, where she was finally admitted and subjected to further tests that led to the definitive diagnosis. The diagnosis of lymphoma It was a hard blow for Valentina, but her sporty nature pushed her to react with strength and determination.

“It was a blow to the heart, the hardest blow I could receive… fear and terror rose up right away, but on the one hand I was relieved because I could finally give a name to everything!”

Now, Valentina is facing the treatment process with courage, determined to return to living fully and to dedicate herself again to the sport she loves so much. Valentina has chosen to share her story on social media not to seek sympathy, but to raise awareness as many people as possible about the importance of listening to your body and prevention. She emphasizes the importance of not underestimating the signals that the body sends us.

In an interview with Evening CourierValentina reflected on how the disease changed her outlook on life:

“I have learned to value the little things: I did it before, but now I also notice the bee pollinating a flower, while I am lying on the mountain grass”.

Valentina is now halfway through her chemotherapy cycle, with a check-up scheduled for September 6. She tells with amazement how the discovery of the tumor caught her completely unprepared, confident that her lifestyle was completely risk-free. But life had another story to tell: