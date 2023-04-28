Listen to Ultimo’s songs and wake up from a coma after 30 days. The 38-year-old Rosa: “I would like to shake your hand”

“I still couldn’t speak, but in my head I sang them all”. Waking up from a 30-day coma to the notes of Ultimo: it happened to Rosa, who decided to pay homage to the singer-songwriter who accompanied her during her hospitalization.

“It all started in January 2022. A bad infection in my legs no longer allowed me to walk,” the 38-year-old from Pesaro told Corriere Adriatico. “After several checks, in April, I was hospitalized for a month. In June, after a sudden fainting, I went into a coma. I stayed there for a month. My luck was meeting a huge fan of Ultimo who let me listen to her songs. I have no memory of those moments but I have a clear and vivid memory of her voice ”, the memory of Rosa. “When I finally reopened my eyes Ultimo sang Sul finale. I haven’t stopped listening to and singing those songs ever since. I still couldn’t speak, but in my head I sang them all “.

To thank the Roman artist, he decided to rent a car and drive to the Roman district of San Basilio. Outside the Caffè del Parco, frequented by the singer-songwriter, he hung a large banner dedicated to the author of “Planets” and “Your details”. “Now that I’m better, I’ve done 220 kilometers just to come and thank you. Because when I was in the hospital, in a coma and intubated, thanks to your songs I woke up. You, along with the doctors, saved my life. All I ask is to be able to shake your hand and hear your voice live. This is enough for me to… smile! I’ll wait”

Already during her hospitalization, the doctors had thought of calling the singer, but she had stopped them. “I didn’t feel like being seen in those conditions. I spent July and August in a rehabilitation center in a wheelchair. In September I had a relapse and was hospitalized for another month. Then the sun, a miracle: life smiled at me and with a lot of willpower and desire to start again, I went on a diet and continued my rehabilitation until, in November, the doctors allowed me to go back to work. To date I have lost 72 kilos. I have to thank the people who have been close to me, but also you who have been close to me with your voice”.

For the moment she has not been able to meet Ultimo but it could be a matter of time. Through a friend she has already managed to contact the father of the singer, who is now in the United States.