Listen to TV on Tuesday 28 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 28 December 2021? On Rai 1, Meraviglie is broadcast. On Rai 2 I would like you only one hour. On Rai 3 The Addams family. On Rete 4 The Bourne Supremacy. On Canale 5 Sissi. On Italia 1 Le Iene present: yellow from Ponza. On La7 A perfect shot. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Tuesday 28 December 2021? All the data below.