Mediaset TV listeners: over 3.11 million spectators in prime time

Yesterday, Saturday 26 June 2021, the Mediaset networks recorded 3,119,000 total spectators in prime time (13.08% active share); in the late evening, 1,902,000 total spectators (14.75% active share); in the 24 hours, 2,105,000 total spectators (22.41% active share). TG5 at 20.00 informs 2,529,000 total viewers with a 15.66% commercial share. The 13.00 edition is the most popular, with 2.791.000 total spectators and 20.21% individual share. In particular, on Canale 5, “Paperissima Sprint” is the most viewed non-sporting program in access prime-time with 1,458,000 total spectators and 6.81% active share. And in day-time: “Beautiful”: 2,242,000 total spectators with 15.16% individual share; “One life”: 1.376.000 total spectators with 11.73% individual share; the last appointment with “Verissimo – The stories” recorded 1,182,000 total spectators and an individual share of 11.82%. On Italia 1, in day-time, “Sport Mediaset” gets 1,077,000 spectators with an 11.57% share on the 15-34 year old target; on Retequattro, in access prime-time, “Stasera Italia Weekend” reports in the 1st part, 718,000 total spectators and in the 2nd part, 469,000 total spectators. On the thematic channels, on La5, in prime time, the TV movie of the Rosamunde Pilcher collection “When you least expect it” gets 221,000 total viewers.

Listen to Rai TV: 13.27 million spectators for the European Championships Italy-Austria

Last night the prime time of Rai1 recorded a 61.1% share with the European Championship and the Italy-Austria match with 13 million 275 thousand spectators; on Rai2 the film Obsession without end 2.3% share and 500 thousand combers and on Rai3 White Oleander 2.1% and 453 thousand. In detail, on Rai1 Italy-Austria the first half was 60.2% and 13 million 57 thousand spectators; the second half 60% share and 13 million 263 thousand spectators; extra time 13 million and 578 thousand in front of the TV. For European Nights, then, 24% share with 1 million 688 thousand spectators. On Rai2 for European Dribbling 2020, 5.4% share and 811 thousand spectators. In prime time on Rai channels there were 13,323,000 viewers (63.81% share) and in the second 7,184 million (58% share).