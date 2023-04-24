Head to head in early evening TV on Sunday between the replica of the fiction ‘The bride‘ on Rai1, with 2,478,000 spectators and a 15.4% share, and ‘The Show of Records‘ on Canale 5, with 2,381,000 viewers and a 15.9% share. In third place, ‘What’s the weather like‘ on Rai3, with 2,178,000 spectators and a 12.5% ​​share, and the subsequent segment ‘Che Tempo Che Fa – Il Tavolo’ (1,607,000 spectators, 12.1% share).

To follow, between the other prime time ratings: ‘Reservoir Dogs: Inside’ on Italia 1 (960,000 viewers, 6% share), ‘Crossword Mysteries – Un Cruciverba da Morire’ on Rai2 (867,000 viewers, 5% share), ‘Zona Bianca’ on Rete4 (511,000 viewers, 3.9% share), ‘The Nuremberg Trial’ on La7 (354,000 viewers, 2.6% share), ‘Little Big Italy’ on Nove (335,000 viewers, 2.2% share), ‘Honest Thief’ on Tv8 (279,000 viewers, 1.7 share %).

In the afternoon, on Rai1, ‘Domenica In’ obtained 2,538,000 spectators equal to a 21.3% share in the first part, 1,887,000 spectators with 18.2% in the second part and 1,530,000 spectators with 15.7% in the third part. Afterwards, ‘Da Noi… A Ruota Libera’ recorded 1,464,000 spectators and a 14.8% share. On Canale 5 ‘Noah’s Ark’ was seen by 2,326,000 spectators with a 17.3% share, ‘Beautiful’ by 1,978,000 spectators with a 15.9% share, ‘Terra Amara’ by 2,301,000 spectators with 21.1% share. Afterwards, ‘Verissimo’ obtained 2,125,000 spectators with a 22% share, in the first part, and 1,971,000 spectators with 19.4%, in the second.