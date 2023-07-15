‘Tali e Quali’ in rerun on Rai1 won the ratings of yesterday’s prime time with 1,999,000 viewers and a 16.3% share. On Canale 5 ‘The Girl and the Officer’ instead obtained 1,675,000 viewers and 14%, while ‘Chicago PD’ on Italia 1 took third place with 1,290,000 viewers and 9.4% share.

Just off the Retequattro podium with ‘Quarto Grado – Le storie’ which was chosen by 1,027,000 viewers equal to a 9.6% share, followed at a considerable distance by Rai2 which with ‘L’Isola delle 30 coffins’ totaled 519,000 viewers and 4%, while on La7 ‘La Pantera Rosa’ recorded 404,000 viewers and 3.1% and Nove with ‘I Migliori Fratelli di Crozza’ gathered 342,000 viewers and 2.5%, followed by Tv8 with ‘ The Barlume’ crimes (324,000 viewers, 2.5% share). Rai3 closes the prime time ranking with ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ seen by 321,000 viewers equal to a 2.4% share.

Rai1 with ‘Techetechetè’ won the ratings of prime time access thanks to 2,714,000 viewers and a 19.1% share, while on Canale 5 ‘Paperissima Sprint Estate’ obtained 2,108,000 with 14.8 %. Also in the early evening Rai1 dominated with ‘Reazione acatena’ seen by 2,866,000 viewers equal to 26.4%. Channel 5 with ‘Free Fall!’ instead it totaled 1,720,000 with a 16.4% share.

Overall, the Mediaset networks won the prime time, with 5,491,000 viewers and a 39.26% share, the late evening, with 3,229,000 and 43.48%, and the entire day with 2,504,000 viewers and 37.69% share.