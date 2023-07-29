The repeat of ‘Tale & Which Show – Il Torneo’, broadcast yesterday by Rai1, was the most watched program of prime time, with 1,959,000 spectators and a 16.9% share. In second place is ‘The Girl and the Officer’ on Canale 5, with 1,567,000 spectators and a 13.6% share. In third place, ‘Chicago PD’ on Italia 1, with 1,220,000 spectators and an 8.9% share.

To follow, among other prime time ratings: ‘Quarto Grado – Le Storie’ on Rete4 (863,000 spectators, 7.3% share), ‘Aspromonte – The land of the last’ on Rai3 (705,000 spectators, 5.2% share), ‘Il rubber wall’ on La7 (493,000 viewers, 4.4% share%), ‘Professor T’ on Rai2 (401,000 viewers, 3% share), the tests of the Formula 1 grand prix on Tv8 (348,000 viewers, 2.7% share%), ‘ The Best Brothers of Crozza’ sul Nove (292,000 spectators, 2.1% share).