Audience: an ‘obvious’ growth

Although Marc Marquez has only competed in two of the five races staged in MotoGP so far in 2023 the audience figures compared to a year ago are encouraging for the top management of the MotoGP world championship who have tried to give a boost through the introduction of the MotoGP Sprint on Saturdays to a category that was struggling tremendously to bring the public to the circuit on Saturday.

In this long break that separates the French GP held on May 14th from the Italian one which will take place at Mugello from June 9th to 11th, MotoGP has released the audience figures for the first five races in an official note. Overall, the ratings of the race weekends grew by 27%with Saturday which is obviously the one to record the most evident surge equal to 51%.

“Audience figures from Sunday’s Grand Prix race were up by almost a fifth in all key markets – reads the note – demonstrating the fact that the new format relating to the Sprint not only attracted a respectable audience on Saturday, but also raised interest and the audience for MotoGP in general”. Indeed, the Sprint races have given a not indifferent show on several occasions. Only in Austin in America was the race rather ‘flat’, in Portimao, Argentina, Spain and France, on the other hand, the show was objectively respectable.

The words of Dan Rossomondo

The Chief Commercial Officer of Dorna Sports Dan Rossomondofreshly nominated on the occasion of the Grand Prix of the Americas, commented on this encouraging start to 2023 in terms of audience: “We are very pleased to be able to release this growing audience data for the first part of the season. The new format of the weekend and the introduction of the Sprint have been designed to offer a better show in several respects and these results are encouraging, a good starting point on which to continue building”.