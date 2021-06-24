You listen to TV, “Who saw it?” is second in the prime time ranking with 12.35% share. “Accordi e & Disaccordi” grows but only by 1%

The Portugal-France match of the European Championships 2020 on Rai1 won yesterday’s prime time thanks to 6,414,000 viewers and a 30.01% share. Second classified Rai3 with ‘Who has seen it?’, Which recorded 2,307,000 viewers and 12.35%, while Canale5 with ‘Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions’ came in third place with 1,625,000 viewers and 8.97%. Just off the podium ‘Rai2’ which with ‘Recipe for a deception’ obtained 908,000 viewers and 4.24%, followed by Italia1 with ‘The rich, the poor and the butler’, seen by 806,000 viewers equal to 4%. On Retequattro ‘Zona Bianca’ it involved 668,000 viewers and 3.94% share and on Tv8 the rerun of ‘Name That Tune – Guess the song’ totaled 380,000 viewers and 2.2%. On La7 ‘Atlantide’ obtained 221,000 viewers and 1.5% while Nove closes the ranking with ‘Accordi & Disaccordi’ seen by 225,000 viewers equal to 1% share.

Listen to TV, in access prime time “Chain Reaction” beats “Free Fall”

Access prime time sees Canale 5 with ‘Paperissima Sprint’ which gathers 2,429,000 viewers and 12.12% share, while in the pre-evening Rai1 with ‘Reaction to chain’ won the LISTEN of the band thanks to 3,563,000 viewers and a 24.26% share. ‘Fall free!’, The competing program of Canale 5, obtained 1,928,000 viewers and 13.67%. En plein of the Rai networks which overall won the prime time, with 9,936,000 viewers and 47.28% share, the second evening with 4,101,000 and 40.73%, and the whole day with the 40.08% share and 3,483,000 viewers.