There Italy-Switzerland match valid for the 2020 European Championships and broadcast last night on Rai1, it won the audience of yesterday’s prime time with 51.9% share and 13,346,000 viewers, overtaking Italy-Turkey of the start of Euro 2020 that it had done, again on Rai1, 12,749,000 viewers and 50.7%. Runner up ‘Who has seen?’ which on Rai3 obtained 2,031,000 viewers and a 9.3% share while Canale 5 with ‘Grand Hotel – Intrigues and Passions’ recorded 1,275,000 viewers and 6%. Just off the podium Italy 1 that with ‘The cosmos on the dresser’ it involved 741,000 viewers, equal to 3.1%.

On Retequattro ‘White Zone’ it was seen by 638,000 viewers equal to 3.3% share. Rai2 with the film ‘Between the pages of madness’ it totaled 573,000 viewers and a 2.3% share. On La7 ‘Tut – The fate of a pharaoh’ it won 235,000 viewers and a 1.5% share. Tv8 with the replica of ‘Name That Tune’ he collected 255,000 viewers in front of the video and 1.1% while Nine with ‘Agreements & Disagreements’ closes yesterday’s prime time ranking with 188,000 viewers and 0.7% share.

Listen to tv access prime time on Wednesday 16 June

On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate it records an average of 1,837,000 spectators with an 8% share. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 704,000 spectators with 2.8%. About Italia1 CSI recorded 688,000 spectators with 3%. On Rai3 New Heroes it gathers 963,000 spectators with 4.8%. A Place in the Sun it gathers 1,512,000 spectators with 6.5%. On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 856,000 listeners (4.1%), in the first part, and 665,000 spectators (2.7%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight it affected 1,060,000 spectators (4.6%). On Tv8 the replica of Guess My Age enjoyed 213,000 spectators with 0.9%. On the Nove the reply of Deal With It – Stay in the Game garnered 265,000 spectators with 1.2%. On Real Time / + 1 Love Island Italy it gathers 157,000 spectators with 0.7%.

Listen to early evening TV on Wednesday 16 June

On Rai1 Chain Reaction – The Winning Understanding obtained an average audience of 2,521,000 spectators (21.8%) while Chain reaction attracted 3,629,000 spectators (24.5%). On Canale 5 the rerun of Free Fall – Start the Challenge collected 1,204,000 spectators (11.1%) while Free fall it affected 1,898,000 spectators (13.5%). On Rai2 SWAT collected 488,000 spectators (3.7%), NCIS Los Angeles scores 890,000 spectators (5.1%). About Italia1 Open Studio Magcollects 385,000 spectators with 3%. CSI got 430,000 spectators (2.6%). On Rai3 the news of TGR they collected 2,197,000 spectators with 14.1%. Blob marks 1,009,000 spectators with 5.6%. On Rete4 Love storm gathered 862,000 individuals to listen (4.8%). On La7 The Good Wife it thrilled 99,000 spectators (1% share), in the first episode, and 127,000 spectators (0.9% share), in the second episode. On Tv8 Four Restaurants gathers 251,000 spectators with 1.5%.

You listen to tv second evening of Wednesday 16 June

On Rai1 European nights it was followed by 1,715,000 spectators with 18.2% share. On Channel 5 TG5 Night garnered 373,000 spectators with 5.4%. The Baker and the Beauty it totaled an average of 149,000 spectators equal to a 3.6% share. On Rai2 20s Summer marks 228,000 spectators with 1.9%. On Rai 3 the Tg3 Night Line marks 594,000 spectators with 8.3%. About Italia1 The usual comedy is seen by 368,000 spectators (4.1%). On Network 4 Reporter confession was chosen by 189,000 spectators with 4.2% share. On Rai Premium Unique it gathers 137,000 spectators and 1%.