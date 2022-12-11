early evening

—

The queen of prime time was without a doubt England-Francethe match won 2-1 by the French cousins ​​who thus access the semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. On Rai 1 the match, broadcast from 8 to 10 pm, won 9,596,000 spectators equal to a 45% share. A record. Following the World Cup Clubconducted by Alessandra DeStefano, had 2,795,000 spectators equal to a 16.4 percent share. On Channel 5, the Big Brother VIP with his controversies, broadcast from 21:55 to 1:23, he gathered 2,482,000 Italians with a share of 20.7%. On Rai 2, Blue Bloods it reached 5.6%, with 1,053,000 viewers. On Italia 1, however, the animated film Pets – Animal life it obtained a 4.7% share, with 886,000 spectators. On Rai 3 Six Easy Pieces – The Theater of Mattia Torre it was followed by 440,000 spectators with a 2.6 percent share. On Network 4 The boy next door it scores an am of 733,000 spectators (4% share). On A7 Eden – A planet to save registered 482,000 spectators with 3 percent.