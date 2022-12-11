England-France boom at 9.6 million (45%), then Il Circolo 2.8 million (16.4%). GF Vip down (2.5 million – 20.7%).
England-France but not only: all ratings on Saturday 10 December
early evening
The queen of prime time was without a doubt England-Francethe match won 2-1 by the French cousins who thus access the semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. On Rai 1 the match, broadcast from 8 to 10 pm, won 9,596,000 spectators equal to a 45% share. A record. Following the World Cup Clubconducted by Alessandra DeStefano, had 2,795,000 spectators equal to a 16.4 percent share. On Channel 5, the Big Brother VIP with his controversies, broadcast from 21:55 to 1:23, he gathered 2,482,000 Italians with a share of 20.7%. On Rai 2, Blue Bloods it reached 5.6%, with 1,053,000 viewers. On Italia 1, however, the animated film Pets – Animal life it obtained a 4.7% share, with 886,000 spectators. On Rai 3 Six Easy Pieces – The Theater of Mattia Torre it was followed by 440,000 spectators with a 2.6 percent share. On Network 4 The boy next door it scores an am of 733,000 spectators (4% share). On A7 Eden – A planet to save registered 482,000 spectators with 3 percent.
prime time
On Channel 5 Strip the News records 2,813,000 spectators, with a 13.1% share on Rai 2 Tg2 Post tap i 546,000 spectators, with a 2.6% share. On Italy 1 NCIS extension instead it gets 1,055,000 spectators (4.9%). On Rai 3 Words of the week with Massimo Gramellini it is seen by 1,270,000 spectators equal to 5.9%. On Rete 4, the topical talk Upstreamconducted by Veronica Gentiles it was seen by 751,000 people, scoring 3.5% in the first part and 889,000 viewers (4.2%) in the second. On A7 On air is followed by 714,000 viewers (3.3 percent)
