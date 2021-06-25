Listen to TV, record Fourth Degree: Nuzzi makes Rete 4 fly above 12%

Lazy evening in the listen to tv for generalist networks. In prime time it is head to head between Rai1 and Canale 5 on Friday 25 June 2021 with Rai1 proposing ‘Separate but not too much‘and recorded 1,866,000 equal to 10.7% of share. Canale5 with the debut of Alessandro Preziosi in fiction ‘Masantonio – Disappeared Section‘obtained 1,688,000, equal to 10.1%.

The top share, however, is by Retequattro with ‘Fourth Degree‘ of Gianluigi Nuzzi which flies to 12.07% (the highest figure of the last nine editions) with 1,655,000 viewers. The spin off curated by Siria Magri, led by Gianluigi Nuzzi with Alessandra Viero, “Quarto Grado – The stories” since its debut (21 May) has totaled an average of 1,725,000 spectators and a 10.5% share. A success confirmed by the record on the total audience of 1,852,000 spectators, last 21 May.

To follow, the other programs of the first evening: on Rai2 ‘Fragments of memory‘(1,013,000 viewers, 5.66% share); on Italy 1 ‘X-Men – The Beginning‘(953,000 viewers, 6.03% share); on Rai3 ‘Atlantic Crossing‘(698,000 viewers, 4.27% share); on La7 ‘Gandhi‘(484,000 viewers, 3.48% share); on Tv8 ‘Italia’s Got Talent’ (491,000 viewers, 2.89% share); on Nove ‘The Best Brothers of Crozza‘(343,000 viewers, 1.91% share).

In access prime time Rai1 with ‘Soliti Ignoti – The Return‘totaled 2,908,000 viewers and a 16.07% share, surpassing’Paperissima Sprint‘of Canale 5 which recorded 2,574,000 with 14.23%. Also in the early evening the dominion is of Rai1 with ‘Chain reaction‘, seen by 3,501,000 viewers equal to 27.02%. ‘Free fall!‘on Canale 5 it won 1,702,000 viewers and a 13.74% share. Overall, the Rai networks won the 24 hours, with 2,799,000 viewers and a 34.72% share. The first and second evening went to Mediaset channels, respectively, with 6,311,000 viewers and 34.93% and with 3,602,000 and 38.7% share.