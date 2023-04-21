Victory for Rai1 in yesterday evening’s prime time with the fiction ‘Un passo dal cielo’, now in its seventh edition, seen by 3,658,000 viewers, equal to a 19.6% share. Second step of the podium for Tv8 with the return match of the Roma–Feyenoord Europa League quarter-finals followed by 2,036,000 viewers (10.58% share). Third place for Canale 5 with the film ‘A boss in the living room’ which totaled 1,916,000 viewers and a share of 10.35%.

Off the podium on Rai3 ‘Splendida Cornice’ hosted by Geppi Cucciari involved 954,000 viewers (4.6% share) while on Retequattro ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ achieved 924,000 viewers and a 6.2% share. On Italia1 ‘Back to school’ was seen by 801,000 viewers (5.63% share) while on La7 ‘PiazzaPulita’ obtained 790,000 (5.35% share). RAI 2 closes the ratings of prime time with the film ‘After 2’ seen by 517,000 viewers (2.6% share) and Nove with ‘Faking It – Lies or truth?’ which totaled 239,000 viewers (2% share).

In prime time access on the flagship network of viale Mazzini ‘Cinque minuti’ with Bruno Vespa recorded 4,168,000 viewers and a share of 21%. Then, again on Rai1, ‘Affari Tuoi’ hosted by Amadeus 1 involved 4,435,000 viewers (20.7% share). On Canale 5, however, ‘Striscia la Notizia’ was followed by 3,547,000 viewers (16.57% share). In the pre-evening slot ‘L’Eredità’ on Rai 1 involved 3,930,000 viewers (25.9% share) while on Canale 5 ‘Avanti un Altro!’ it was followed by 3,058,000 viewers (20.89% share).

Overall the Mediaset networks prevailed in the early evening with 7,285,000 viewers and a 34.73% share, in the second with 3,330,000 viewers and a 33.86% share and in the whole day with 3,077,000 viewers and a share of 36.78%.