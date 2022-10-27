LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 26 October 2022? The series Il Commissario Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Man on Fire. On Rai 3 Who has seen it ?. On Network 4 Countercurrent. On Canale 5 070, the concert by Renato Zero. On Italia 1 Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Wednesday 26 Octoberking 2022? Below all the data that will be disseminated starting at 10.

Listen to TV Wednesday 26 October 2022, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programs

On Rai 1 the last episode of Morgane – Brilliant Detective 2 it obtained 2,885,000 spectators equal to 15.2% share. On Channel 5 Benfica-Juventus of the Champions League recorded 4,424,000 spectators with a share of 20.5%. On Rai 2 The college was followed by 928,000 spectators (5%). On Italy 1 Le Iene Show totaled 1,259,000 spectators equal to 8.8%. On Rai 3 #White paper is seen by 900,000 spectators with 5.1%. On Network 4 Out of the core gets an am of 925,000 spectators (6%). On La7 On Tuesday it recorded 1,341,000 spectators equal to 7.5%. On Tv8 Beijing Express – The Route of the Sultans is followed by 566,000 spectators (2.9%). On the Nine Redemption – Hidden identities is seen by 356,000 spectators (1.8%).

Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programs

On Rai 1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return gets an audience of 4.439.000 spectators with 19.8%. On Channel 5 Striscina the News, from 20:35 to 20:48, it records an average of 3,599,000 spectators equal to 16.8%. On Rai 2 Tg2 Post affects 795,000 spectators (3.5%). On Italy 1 NCIS New Orleans wins 1.193.000 spectators with 5.4%. On Rai 3 The Horse and the Tower is followed by 1,439,000 spectators (6.7%), while A Place in the Sun totaled 1,589,000 spectators (7%). On Network 4 Italy tonight it won 1,105,000 listeners (5.1%) in the first part and 994,000 spectators (4.4%) in the second part. On La7 Half past eight is followed by 1,867,000 spectators (8.4%). On Tv8 100% Italy affects 432,000 spectators (2%). On the Nine Don’t Forget the Lyrics! – Stay on the Piece totaled 608,000 spectators (2.7%).