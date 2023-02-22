TV ratings Tuesday 21 February 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 21 February 2023? Che Dio help us 7 was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Beasts by Francesca Fagnani. On Rai 3 Cartabianca. On Network 4 Out of the chorus. On Canale 5 the Champions League match Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples. On Italy 1 The Hyenas. On La7 on Tuesday. But who scored the highest TV ratings tuesday 21 February 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.