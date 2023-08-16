TV ratings Tuesday 15 August 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 15 August 2023? The Leopard was broadcast on Rai 1. Volleyball on Rai 3. On Network 4 East New York. On Channel 5 The Horse Whisperer. On Italia 1 Le Iene present – ​​Inside. But who scored the highest TV ratings Tuesday 15 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.