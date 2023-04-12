TV ratings Tuesday 11 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, tuesday 11 April 2023? The Imma Tataranni series went on Rai 1. On Rai 2 From the street to the stage. On Rai 3 Cartabianca. On Network 4 Out of the choir. On Channel 5 Benfica-Inter of the Champions League. On Italy 1 The Hyenas. On La7 on Tuesday. But who scored the highest TV ratings Tuesday 11th April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.